Exodus from Mosul
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, armore
Civilians queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Ghizlane district as the battle against Islamic State's fimore
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle againsmore
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosulmore
Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his calmore
Federal police officers carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle againstmore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against more
A member of federal police carries a destroyed drone belonging to Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Tmore
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, tmore
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, camore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in westemore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in westemore
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Islamic State militants car used as a car bomb lies destroyed near Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Yomore
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries his comrade during clashes with Islamic State militants, at Mosulmore
Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, more
A boy sells milk on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi people from different areas in Mosul flee their homes to reach safe areas after clashes broke more
Islamic State signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State mimore
