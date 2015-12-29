エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 12月 30日 05:00 JST

Faces of the Taliban

A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2015年 12月 29日 Tuesday
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2015年 12月 29日 Tuesday
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, saying they had been tried by an Islamic court. The killing was carried out in front of a crowd by Taliban fighters who fired at the men with AK-47s, according to a Reuters witness. Footage seen by Reuters show the men were made to sit on the ground with their eyes blindfolded and their hands tied at the time of their execution. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 Saturday
Taliban militants, who were arrested by Afghan border police, are pictured during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2015年 12月 29日 Tuesday
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 Saturday
A Taliban militant poses for a picture after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / 2012年 1月 30日 Monday
Members of the Taliban gather during the execution of three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 Saturday
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 Saturday
Taliban militants hand over their weapons as they take part in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Laghman province March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2012年 3月 12日 Monday
Members of the Taliban stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 Saturday
Taliban militants pose for the media after they join the Afghan government in a reconciliation and reintegration program in Herat May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / 2010年 5月 22日 Saturday
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2011年 5月 6日 Friday
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 1月 18日 Sunday
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 1月 17日 Saturday
Taliban fighters pose with weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 11月 1日 Sunday
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2011年 5月 6日 Friday
Taliban fighters ride on motorbikes in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 7月 15日 Wednesday
Taliban fighters pose with weapons while detaining two unseen men for campaigning for presidential candidate Mullah Abdul Salam Rocketi in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 8月 19日 Wednesday
