Famine strikes South Sudan
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, Soutmore
A United Nations World Food Programme plane releases sacks of food during an airdrop close to Rubkuai village more
A boy watches sacks of food drop to the ground during a United Nations World Food Programme airdrop close to Rmore
An elderly and disabled woman rests on a foot path before her relatives carry her on an improvised stretcher nmore
A sick man is treated by a United Nations Mission in South Sudan peacekeeper during a foot patrol near Bentiu,more
A mother feeds her child with a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition in a UNICEF suppmore
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, nomore
Women carry sacks of food past Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman cooks a meal in the town of Pibor, Boma state, east of South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother with her child sleeps in a bed of the paediatric ward of a hospital in the United Nations Mission in more
People move away from as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity Statmore
Women carry sacks of food in Nimini village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiemore
Women hold their babies as they wait for a medical check-up at a United Nations International Children's Fund more
People walk by inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilians site, near Bentiu, normore
People walk on a road in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, near Bentiu, nmore
A man collects sacks of food from a dry river bed after a United Nations World Food Programme airdrop close tomore
Women carry boxes of nutritional food delivered by the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP), in Rubkuamore
