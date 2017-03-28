Famine strikes South Sudan
A woman rests in bed with her children in the pediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside tmore
Women and children wait to be treated at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support clinic in Thaker, Southern Unity, more
Relatives comfort a woman, who has fallen sick, as she is being treated at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support more
A woman waits to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Progrmore
A child is checked for signs of malnutrition by a United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund healtmore
A United Nations World Food Programme helicopter flies over a queue of people waiting to be registered prior tmore
A woman waits to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Progrmore
Men unload boxes of nutritional supplements from an helicopter prior to a humanitarian food distribution carrimore
A woman holds a relative who has fallen sick as they wait for treatment at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support more
Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World more
A United Nations World Food Programme plane releases sacks of food during an airdrop close to Rubkuai village more
A wounded man lies on a stretcher following an armed confrontation between two communities, in Thonyor, Leer smore
Children cross a body of water to reach a registration area prior to a food distribution carried out by the Unmore
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, Soutmore
Women wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programmmore
Men carry a wounded person on a stretcher following an armed confrontation between two communities, in Thonyormore
People walk on a road in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, near Bentiu, nmore
Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World more
An elderly and disabled woman rests on a foot path before her relatives carry her on an improvised stretcher nmore
A mother feeds her child with a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition in a UNICEF suppmore
A sick man is treated by a United Nations Mission in South Sudan peacekeeper during a foot patrol near Bentiu,more
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, nomore
A woman cooks a meal in the town of Pibor, Boma state, east of South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother with her child sleeps in a bed of the paediatric ward of a hospital in the United Nations Mission in more
People move away from as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity Statmore
次のスライドショー
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.