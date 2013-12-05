エディション:
写真 | 2013年 12月 6日 03:40 JST

Fast food on strike

<p>Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. Organizers say fast food workers will strike in 100 U.S. cities, and there will be protests in 100 more, to fight for $15 an hour wages and the right to form a union. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. Organizers say fast food workers will strike in 100 U.S. cities, and there will be protests in 100 more, to fight for $15 an hour wages and the right to form a union. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Protesters gather outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Protesters gather outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A customer reads a newspaper inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A customer reads a newspaper inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>McDonald's workers Keyana McDowell, 20, (L) and Shanell Walton, 26, strike outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

McDonald's workers Keyana McDowell, 20, (L) and Shanell Walton, 26, strike outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Pedro Lopez, 40 protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pedro Lopez, 40 protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, (R) protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, (R) protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A customer drinks a coffee inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A customer drinks a coffee inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man exits a McDonald's restaurant while members of 'MoveOn' shout slogans against the company in front of the restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man exits a McDonald's restaurant while members of 'MoveOn' shout slogans against the company in front of the restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A protester dressed as the fictional character the "Grinch" demonstrates outside a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A protester dressed as the fictional character the "Grinch" demonstrates outside a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A member of 'MoveOn' holds up a poster during a protest in front of McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A member of 'MoveOn' holds up a poster during a protest in front of McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

