Fear in an Iraqi interrogation room

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an intelligence officer in a house on the northern edge of Mosul. "How long were you with Daesh (Islamic State)?" colonel Amer al-Fatlawi asked the boy in front of him. "Twenty days, sir," replied the 17-year old submissively. The boy appeared harmless, but Fatlawi, the head of intelligence for the 16th division of the Iraqi army, suspected he may pose a latent threat after Islamic State's days of ruling over vast swathes of territory come to an end. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close