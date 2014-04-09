Fields of flowers
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9,more
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
