写真 | 2014年 04月 10日 00:50 JST

Fields of flowers

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

<p>A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 Thursday

