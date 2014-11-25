Fighting Assad
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they head towards their positions near the frontline against forces loyamore
A fighter from the Al-Mujahideen army, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, walks through a hole in the more
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position on the frontline against Syria's President Bashar al-Asmore
Rebel fighters take up position behind piles of sandbags on the Karm al-Tarab frontline, next to Aleppo Internmore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they stand along an alleyway at the frontline against forces loyal to Symore
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a machine gun towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the more
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces lomore
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters samore
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before firing it towards forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
A rebel fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jamore
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's Premore
A rebel fighter is seen through a missile launcher near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a dammore
