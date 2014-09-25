Fighting for Assad
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after tmore
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons alomore
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a military personnel during his visit to a military site amore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assmore
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad inspect a pick-up truck that belonged to rebels in Adra almore
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph with their weapons in thmore
A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he more
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighmore
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the frmore
A view showing a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the Qalamoun mountains north of Damascus, in thimore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Fmore
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 23 milemore
Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the cmore
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area contmore
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an omore
