エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 09月 26日 06:00 JST

Fighting for Assad

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after tmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 20
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons alomore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 20
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a military personnel during his visit to a military site at Darya area, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of army day, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a military personnel during his visit to a military site amore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a military personnel during his visit to a military site at Darya area, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of army day, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Close
3 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
4 / 20
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad inspect a pick-up truck that belonged to rebels in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad inspect a pick-up truck that belonged to rebels in Adra almore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad inspect a pick-up truck that belonged to rebels in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 20
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph with their weapons in the Aleppo town of Naqaren, after claiming to have regained control of the town, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph with their weapons in thmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph with their weapons in the Aleppo town of Naqaren, after claiming to have regained control of the town, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
6 / 20
A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he runs along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he more

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he runs along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 20
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
8 / 20
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the frmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 20
A view showing a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

A view showing a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-more

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A view showing a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri
Close
10 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the Qalamoun mountains north of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on December 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the Qalamoun mountains north of Damascus, in thimore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the Qalamoun mountains north of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on December 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Close
11 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Fmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
12 / 20
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ more

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
Close
13 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffic police branch during what they said was an offensive against them by rebel fighters in the Bab al-Jenin neighborhood of Aleppo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffic police branch during what they said was an offensive against them by rebel fighters in the Bab al-Jenin neighborhood of Aleppo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
14 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 20
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 23 miles north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 23 milemore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 23 miles north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the countryside near Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the cmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the countryside near Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 20
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the centre of Aleppo February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area contmore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the centre of Aleppo February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
18 / 20
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in a checkpoint in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he more

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in a checkpoint in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an omore

2014年 9月 26日 Friday
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Air strikes in Syria

Air strikes in Syria

次のスライドショー

Air strikes in Syria

Air strikes in Syria

The United States and several Arab allies launch strikes on IS targets in Syria.

2014年 09月 25日
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.

2014年 09月 25日
Along the Ukraine border

Along the Ukraine border

The ongoing conflict in east Ukraine.

2014年 09月 25日
In the oil sands

In the oil sands

Reuters photographer Todd Korol examines the oil sands industry in Alberta.

2014年 09月 24日

その他のスライドショー

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング