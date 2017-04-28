エディション:
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2017年 4月 28日
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Water is sprayed early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
