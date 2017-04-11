Fire ravages French migrant camp
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire which destroyed many wood houses at a camp for migrants in Granmore
General view shows debris and shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migramore
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire in Grande-Synthe. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A bicycle is seen the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/Pascmore
French firemen walk between standing shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthmore
Cooking equipment is seen among debris of shelters the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-more
Migrants sleep in a gym opened by Red Cross volunteers after the fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A child's toy is seen the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp. REUTERS/more
A French fireman extinguish shelters as migrants walk past the camp the day after a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossimore
Cooking equipment is seen among debris of shelters the day after a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a big fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants sleep in a gym opened by Red Cross volunteers after a big fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French firemen stand near debris the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant cammore
A French fireman walks near debris the day after a fire destroyed large swathes of the Grande-Synthe migrant cmore
次のスライドショー
