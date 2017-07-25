エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 26日 04:05 JST

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 11
Fireflies seeking mates light up as a cameraman talks to a tour guide inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up as a cameraman talks to a tour guide inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Fireflies seeking mates light up as a cameraman talks to a tour guide inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 11
A group of tourists begins their tour to look at fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A group of tourists begins their tour to look at fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A group of tourists begins their tour to look at fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 11
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts as tourists look at them from inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts as tourists look at them from inside a forest at Piedrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts as tourists look at them from inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 11
A group of tourists rests after looking at fireflies, next to a board of rules to protect the firefly habitat and mating process, from inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A group of tourists rests after looking at fireflies, next to a board of rules to protect the firefly habitat more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A group of tourists rests after looking at fireflies, next to a board of rules to protect the firefly habitat and mating process, from inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 11
Fireflies light up as tourists look at them inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies light up as tourists look at them inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Fireflies light up as tourists look at them inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 11
A couple of tourists play on a swing inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A couple of tourists play on a swing inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A couple of tourists play on a swing inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 11
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies light up inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 11
A group of tourists take pictures of themselves before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A group of tourists take pictures of themselves before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a foremore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A group of tourists take pictures of themselves before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 11
A view of Nanacamilpa town and the fireflies� forest in Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A view of Nanacamilpa town and the fireflies� forest in Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A view of Nanacamilpa town and the fireflies� forest in Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 11
A group of tourists rest and make photos before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A group of tourists rest and make photos before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A group of tourists rest and make photos before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 11
もう一度見る
次を見る
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

次のスライドショー

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

2:45am JST
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...

2017年 07月 25日
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 07月 24日
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

2017年 07月 22日

その他のスライドショー

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング