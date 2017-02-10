エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 11日 00:01 JST

First ladies: Akie Abe and Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump at the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump at the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 Wednesday
First lady Melania Trump at the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 24
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe arrive for the APEC Summit Official Dinner on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe arrive for the APEC Summit Official Dinner on the Indomore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 7日 Monday
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe arrive for the APEC Summit Official Dinner on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool
Close
2 / 24
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 24
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe for a State Dinner in their honor at the White House, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 29日 Wednesday
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe for a State Dinner in their honor at the White House, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 24
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 Saturday
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 24
Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, waves next to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during Japanese Prime Minister Abe's address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, waves next to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 30日 Thursday
Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, waves next to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during Japanese Prime Minister Abe's address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
6 / 24
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washingmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, walks past an installation from a Japanese artist while visiting the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/POOL

Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, walks past an installation from a Japanese artist while more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, walks past an installation from a Japanese artist while visiting the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/POOL
Close
8 / 24
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump Internationamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and first lady Akie drink tea as they visit the Japanese pavilion in Sao Paulo, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and first lady Akie drink tea as they visit the Japanese pavilion in Sao Paumore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 3日 Sunday
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and first lady Akie drink tea as they visit the Japanese pavilion in Sao Paulo, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 24
Queen Elizabeth II with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and wife Akie after they arrived for a private audience at Buckingham Palace in Westminster, central London, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Queen Elizabeth II with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and wife Akie after they arrived for a private more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 6日 Friday
Queen Elizabeth II with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and wife Akie after they arrived for a private audience at Buckingham Palace in Westminster, central London, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
11 / 24
First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
12 / 24
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar reacts as she chats with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, as her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar looks on, in the capital Port-of-Spain, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar reacts as she chats with Prime Minister of Japan more

Reuters / 2014年 7月 28日 Monday
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar reacts as she chats with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, as her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar looks on, in the capital Port-of-Spain, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
13 / 24
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump signed his first legislation. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after Presidemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump signed his first legislation. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Close
14 / 24
Japan's first lady Akie Abe takes a picture of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera during a tour at the Pyramid of the Sun at the Teotihuacan archaeological site, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Japan's first lady Akie Abe takes a picture of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Mexico's first lady Amore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 27日 Sunday
Japan's first lady Akie Abe takes a picture of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera during a tour at the Pyramid of the Sun at the Teotihuacan archaeological site, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 24
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration inmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 24
Akie Abe and U.S. first lady Laura Bush pose for pictures after meeting for lunch in Hanoi, November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Akie Abe and U.S. first lady Laura Bush pose for pictures after meeting for lunch in Hanoi, November 19, 2006.more

Reuters / 2006年 11月 19日 Sunday
Akie Abe and U.S. first lady Laura Bush pose for pictures after meeting for lunch in Hanoi, November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Close
17 / 24
Partners of the G7 summit meetings participants Christiane Juncker, wife of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, exchange smiles as they pose for a photograph next to the Ujibashi bridge as they visits Ise Grand Shrine in Ise, Mie prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Partners of the G7 summit meetings participants Christiane Juncker, wife of European Commission President Jeanmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 26日 Thursday
Partners of the G7 summit meetings participants Christiane Juncker, wife of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, exchange smiles as they pose for a photograph next to the Ujibashi bridge as they visits Ise Grand Shrine in Ise, Mie prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 24
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra'more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 24
U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave from the Truman Balcony with their wives, Michelle Obama and Akie Abe, during an official arrival ceremony for the Abes on the White House South Lawn in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave from the Truman Balcony with their wivmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 28日 Tuesday
U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave from the Truman Balcony with their wives, Michelle Obama and Akie Abe, during an official arrival ceremony for the Abes on the White House South Lawn in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 24
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Close
22 / 24
Akie Abe bows as she prays in front of a tomb where early Japanese settlers are buried, during her visit at the Japanese cemetery in Mintal, Davao City, southern Philippines, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Malacanang Photo

Akie Abe bows as she prays in front of a tomb where early Japanese settlers are buried, during her visit at thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Akie Abe bows as she prays in front of a tomb where early Japanese settlers are buried, during her visit at the Japanese cemetery in Mintal, Davao City, southern Philippines, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Malacanang Photo
Close
23 / 24
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

次のスライドショー

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

2017年 02月 10日
Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

More than 100 people have been reported killed in violence and looting during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, with schools...

2017年 02月 10日
Snowstorm stalls New York

Snowstorm stalls New York

The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern U.S., leaving a foot of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools.

2017年 02月 10日
Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Travelers whose journeys were affected by President Trump's travel ban arrive to open arms in America, as a federal appeals court upholds a suspension of his...

2017年 02月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング