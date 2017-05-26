First lady Melania Trump abroad
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Duomo's square in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the Royal Court in Riyamore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mmore
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTEmore
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via Rmore
First lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
First lady Melania Trump visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammmore
President Trump and first lady Melania hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome fromore
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REmore
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Brussels Airport. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
First lady Melania Trump chats with children as she visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mmore
President Trump and first lady Melania are welcomed by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al more
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval more
First lady Melania Trump arrive for a group picture at the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannamore
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via Rmore
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid Internamore
First lady Melania Trump visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
First lady Melania Trump at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
