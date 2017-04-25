エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 25日 22:50 JST

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals" at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals" at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
First lady Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals" at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with their son Barron to Marine One at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with their son Barron to Marine One at the White Housmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with their son Barron to Marine One at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 25
First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives ahead of President Trump's State of the Union speech. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives ahead of President Trump's State of the Union speech. REUTERS/Kemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives ahead of President Trump's State of the Union speech. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 25
First lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Memore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 25
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Close
6 / 25
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 Saturday
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 25
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 Sunday
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 25
Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of Premore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania in the Ovmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump Internationamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 Monday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
13 / 25
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with President Donald Trump, first lady Melamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 25
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 Saturday
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 25
First lady Melania Trump welcomes guests for an International Women's Day luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump welcomes guests for an International Women's Day luncheon in the State Dining Room atmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump welcomes guests for an International Women's Day luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 25
First lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winner Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh of Syria sits behind her during the award ceremony at the State Department in Washington, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winner Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh of Syria sits behind her during the award ceremony at the State Department in Washington, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 25
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 25
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Jamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 12日 Sunday
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
19 / 25
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration inmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 25
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 25
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania fmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 25
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama as the Trumps arrive for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and Presidemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama as the Trumps arrive for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 25
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally sign his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and hismore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally sign his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Close
24 / 25
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

次のスライドショー

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

2017年 04月 25日
Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for...

2017年 04月 25日
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second...

2017年 04月 24日
March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter...

2017年 04月 23日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング