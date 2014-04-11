エディション:
Flashback: Boston bombing

<p>Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello</p>

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

<p>A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Bloody clothing and medical pads are found on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near the scene of multiple explosions at the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen</p>

Bloody clothing and medical pads are found on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near the scene of multiple explosions at the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

<p>A SWAT truck delivers officers to the scene after two explosions interrupted the running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A SWAT truck delivers officers to the scene after two explosions interrupted the running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Officials suit up at the corner of Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Officials suit up at the corner of Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

<p>Investigators survey the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Investigators survey the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A runner looks through unclaimed runners' bags from the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A runner looks through unclaimed runners' bags from the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A photo of Boston Marathon bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A photo of Boston Marathon bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013 following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013 following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013, courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout</p>

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013, courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

<p>An FBI officer stands in front of the boat at 67 Franklin St. where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was hiding inside in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An FBI officer stands in front of the boat at 67 Franklin St. where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was hiding inside in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A woman hugs a MIT police officer after a vigil for slain officer Sean Collier, 26, at the Town Common in Wilmington, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. Collier was shot multiple times in his car on Thursday night as Boston Marathon bombing suspects Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan tried to evade capture. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman hugs a MIT police officer after a vigil for slain officer Sean Collier, 26, at the Town Common in Wilmington, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. Collier was shot multiple times in his car on Thursday night as Boston Marathon bombing suspects Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan tried to evade capture. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an opportunity to complete the final mile of the Marathon that was cut short when two bombs exploded at the finish line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an opportunity to complete the final mile of the Marathon that was cut short when two bombs exploded at the finish line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

