Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/more
Riot police clash with protesters in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-government protester gestures during clashes with police in Cairo January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdalmore
Protesters flee from tear gas fire during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstratorsmore
Riot police keep watch as they hold shields during clashes with protesters in Cairo January 26, 2011.REUTERS/Gmore
An anti-government protester prays as his comrades stand behind barbed wire in front of army tanks alongside tmore
A man gestures as another throws a stone during clashes between pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrimore
Anti-government protesters sit next to a "Facebook" graffiti sign during demonstrations inside Tahrir Square imore
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside themore
Egyptian soldiers restrain a supporter of President Hosni Mubarak who tried to get to opposition lines near Tamore
A protester runs next to a police vehicle after throwing a bag of trash at it during a demonstration in Cairo more
An opposition demonstrator throws a rock during rioting with pro-Mubarak supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairmore
A protester holds an Egyptian flag as he stands in front of water canons during clashes in Cairo January 28, 2more
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egyptmore
Smoke billows over Cairo following clashes between protesters and police January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behmore
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of an army tank in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Smore
An anti-government protester mans an elevated defense position alongside the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Squarmore
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. Rmore
A protester kisses a police officer during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalmore
A man carries a picture depicting Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak as Adolf Hitler during a protest in Cairo Jmore
An Egyptian Army officer shouts slogans as he is carried by protesters in Cairo January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gormore
Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square wave shoes in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to more
A general view shows Tahrir Square as Egyptian riot policemen try to disperse protesters in Cairo November 20,more
Anti-government protesters carry a placard and celebrate in Tahrir square in Cairo February 11, 2011. REUTERS/more
