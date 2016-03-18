Flashback: Paris attacks
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootingsmore
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Parismore
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, Fmore
General view of the scene where a victim is seen on the sidewalk outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hallmore
French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings inmore
French fire brigade members gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, more
French police secure the area outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Parismore
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14,more
General view of the scene with rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside a restaurant follomore
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Parmore
Rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Parmore
Crowds leave the Stade de France where explosions were reported to have detonated outside the stadium during tmore
A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the mornimore
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Parismore
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, Nomore
Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium tmore
A man pays his respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Parimore
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacksmore
Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attmore
Police officers stands guard at the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, Novmore
Women pay their respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Parmore
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jackymore
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims ofmore
