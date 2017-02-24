Fleeing Islamic State with livestock
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in wmore
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu more
A wounded displaced man holds a cloth next to his face during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the dimore
A displaced elderly Iraqi man walks with his cows after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu more
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops and Islamic Smore
A man carries lambs as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq Fmore
A boy carries his belongings as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosumore
A woman walks with her child as she escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosmore
A man carries lambs as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq Fmore
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu more
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Last stand at Standing Rock
Dozens of armed law enforcement officials clear the camp that for months served as a base of opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline as a deadline to abandon...
I am transgender
The faces and experiences of transgender people around the world.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.