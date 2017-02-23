Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cmore
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter themore
Two women claiming to be from Yemen have their passports checked by a U.S. border agent before crossing the U.more
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cmore
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossmore
A family claiming to be from Turkey cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne more
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they crossmore
A family claiming to be from Turkey are placed in a Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after they crossed more
A family claiming to be from Turkey have their passports checked by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) offmore
A mother and her child are taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after crossing more
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as thmore
A man who claimed to be from Sudan looks out the taxi window as a U.S. border patrol officer checks his familymore
While the U.S. border patrol officer went to his vehicle, a woman and a number of kids, along with another twomore
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as thmore
The man has his and his family's passports checked by a U.S. border patrol officer after the cab driver unloadmore
A U.S. border patrol officer goes over the family's passports at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canmore
A man who claimed to be from Sudan throws his family's suitcases towards the border, saying to the officer thamore
The man throws his family's suitcases towards the border saying to the officer that he could keep his passportmore
The man runs for the border after taking his family's passports from a U.S. border patrol officer as he was demore
A U.S. border patrol officer looks over the border with luggage by his feet after a family crossed the U.S.-Camore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer carries luggage back to their vehicles after a family crossed tmore
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. Refugees imore
The Yemeni man was shaking so badly that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer asked if he was coldmore
The man had his arms up as he crossed the border. The RCMP officer said he didn't have to do that here, he coumore
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mountemore
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops to his knees with his arms raised, asking for asylum. REUTmore
The Mauritanian man then fell and needed to be helped up the hill at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. more
A man who told police he was from Sudan is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as he more
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) offmore
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. Canadian advocacy organizations are bracimore
Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a woman who told police that she and her family wermore
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mountemore
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family from Yemen is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after walking acrosmore
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounmore
A group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained by a Royal Cmore
