写真 | 2017年 01月 24日 23:42 JST

Flooded streets of Havana

A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
