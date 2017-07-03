Flooding in China
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed more
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regionmore
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stmore
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Strmore
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafenmore
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...
