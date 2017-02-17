Flooding in Gaza
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibrahemore
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTmore
A Palestinian man evacuates his children after his house was flooded with rainwater in Rafah in the southern Gmore
Palestinian children look at a shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERmore
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Smore
A Palestinian woman asks for help after her house was flooded following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the nmore
A Palestinian man inspects his shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERmore
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore
A Palestinian girl is seen through a hole in a wall as she wades through floodwaters following a rainstorm, inmore
Palestinian boys take cover in the remains of a vehicle during heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gmore
Palestinians inspect a flooded house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTmore
A Palestinian walks through flood water following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REmore
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gazamore
