Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flomore
A vehicle is seen after rivers breached their banks in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident shows her flooded living room in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, nmore
Residents cross the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landslimore
A resident crosses the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landmore
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing floodinmore
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing fmore
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending tmore
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juamore
Residents walk along a flooded street, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing floomore
Volunteers clean a flooded home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding amore
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing floodinmore
People help a woman get off the roof of a house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district omore
Residents stand near destroyed homes, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing floodmore
A woman carrying her belongings crosses a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa dmore
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Parmore
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/more
A man helps another man cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district ofmore
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pmore
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man stands at his house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalmore
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guamore
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man walks next to a flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazmore
A man stands inside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman walks outside her house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents cross a flooded street in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A child sleeps in a tent after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A child plays with her dog at a scene of a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, emore
Children play with a dog next to their flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REmore
