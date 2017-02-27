エディション:
写真 | 2017年 02月 28日

Flour wars of carnival

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A woman blows into a boy's eyes to remove flour as revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A woman blows into a boy's eyes to remove flour as revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller (C) covers his face as he celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveller (C) covers his face as he celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
