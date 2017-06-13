Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people felmore
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, amore
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ilmore
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated more
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed more
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated.more
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidimore
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of more
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food more
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Kmore
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, onmore
