France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

A crumpled ballot with the name of Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French more

A crumpled ballot with the name of Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, is seen on a table at a polling station after results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close