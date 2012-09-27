エディション:
日本
写真 | 2012年 09月 28日 08:20 JST

Free healthcare

<p>Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angelesmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles Semore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picturmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. more

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 20
<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, more

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. more

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles Septembermore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary atmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 20
<p>People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free cmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 20more

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 20
<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 20more

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REmore

2012年 9月 28日 Friday

Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Salty travels

Salty travels

次のスライドショー

Salty travels

Salty travels

From salt mines, to salt lakes and salt flats, they're more than just geological curiosities, they're places for intrigued travelers to visit.

2012年 09月 28日
Where Mao lives on

Where Mao lives on

Nanjie is touted as one of the remaining villages where the Communist principles of the late Chairman Mao Zedong still strictly guide the people's daily lives.

2012年 09月 28日
A new Mona Lisa smile

A new Mona Lisa smile

A younger vision of Mona Lisa, believed by some to be an earlier and possible original version, is to be unveiled in Geneva.

2012年 09月 27日
Theatrical protests

Theatrical protests

Performers dressed as Ahmadinejad and al-Assad protest on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights...

2012年 09月 27日

その他のスライドショー

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

« 前のページ 次のページ »

スライドショーランキング