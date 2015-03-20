From China, without love
Mainland Chinese tourists tour the Peak overlooking Hong Kong June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese tourists wait outside a Chanel store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district October 1more
A Hong Kong policeman (top, R) asks mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheungmore
Visiting mainland Chinese families rest under an advertisement board at a shopping district in Hong Kong Februmore
A mainland Chinese tourist rests outside a cosmetic store in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. more
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. Many Mainland Cmore
Protesters wave Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bamore
A shopper walks past a mainland Chinese visitor sitting at Canton Road, a shopping hotspot for Chinese touristmore
Mainland Chinese visitors from Shenzhen, advised by a Hong Kong immigration officer, line up at Lok Ma Chau bomore
Mainland Chinese visitors rest outside a shop at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/more
Protesters hold Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bamore
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone more
A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha more
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train more
Mainland Chinese visitors look at the foggy skyline of Hong Kong island from the Peak in Hong Kong February 24more
