写真 | 2015年 03月 21日 01:17 JST

From China, without love

Mainland Chinese tourists tour the Peak overlooking Hong Kong June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Mainland Chinese tourists tour the Peak overlooking Hong Kong June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2013年 6月 18日 Tuesday
Mainland Chinese tourists tour the Peak overlooking Hong Kong June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese tourists wait outside a Chanel store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district October 1, 2014, with part of it being blocked by protesters. Chinese tourists are rapidly deserting Hong Kong, leaving retailers who built businesses around once insatiable demand from mainland neighbors with bigger but emptier stores and squeezing the whole city's visitor-dependent economy. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 Wednesday
Mainland Chinese tourists wait outside a Chanel store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district October 1, 2014, with part of it being blocked by protesters. Chinese tourists are rapidly deserting Hong Kong, leaving retailers who built businesses around once insatiable demand from mainland neighbors with bigger but emptier stores and squeezing the whole city's visitor-dependent economy. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
A Hong Kong policeman (top, R) asks mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with boxes of instant noodles and packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. With cross-border tensions exacerbated by pro-democracy Hong Kong protests, tour groups visiting Hong Kong from China plunged about 80 percent in early March. A Beijing crackdown on conspicuous spending by mainlanders also shows no signs of letting up, sending tourists further afield. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 8月 31日 Friday
A Hong Kong policeman (top, R) asks mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with boxes of instant noodles and packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. With cross-border tensions exacerbated by pro-democracy Hong Kong protests, tour groups visiting Hong Kong from China plunged about 80 percent in early March. A Beijing crackdown on conspicuous spending by mainlanders also shows no signs of letting up, sending tourists further afield. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visiting mainland Chinese families rest under an advertisement board at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 23, 2015. While daytrippers from just outside Hong Kong continue to buy daily essentials there, Chinese travelers with cash to burn are homing in on places like South Korea and Japan. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Chinese visitors lured by the weaker yen and easier visa rules nearly tripled in February to a monthly record: With one in four tourists in Japan, Chinese became the biggest visitor group in a country with which relations have often been fraught. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Visiting mainland Chinese families rest under an advertisement board at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 23, 2015. While daytrippers from just outside Hong Kong continue to buy daily essentials there, Chinese travelers with cash to burn are homing in on places like South Korea and Japan. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Chinese visitors lured by the weaker yen and easier visa rules nearly tripled in February to a monthly record: With one in four tourists in Japan, Chinese became the biggest visitor group in a country with which relations have often been fraught. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A mainland Chinese tourist rests outside a cosmetic store in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side of the border. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2011年 10月 17日 Monday
A mainland Chinese tourist rests outside a cosmetic store in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side of the border. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. Many Mainland Chinese have expressed shock at resentment in Hong Kong, saying Hong Kong people are rude and pledging to take their money elsewhere, with some Internet users going so far as to post pictures of Hong Kong re-entry permits cut into pieces. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 2月 3日 Friday
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. Many Mainland Chinese have expressed shock at resentment in Hong Kong, saying Hong Kong people are rude and pledging to take their money elsewhere, with some Internet users going so far as to post pictures of Hong Kong re-entry permits cut into pieces. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters wave Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 3月 16日 Sunday
Protesters wave Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shopper walks past a mainland Chinese visitor sitting at Canton Road, a shopping hotspot for Chinese tourists, in Hong Kong March 13, 2015. Hong Kong retailers' sales in January were the lowest since 2003 and revenue growth this year will likely be the slowest in at least four years, hit by a drop in visitors from the mainland who have been put off in part by rising hostility among Hong Kongers. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 3月 14日 Saturday
A shopper walks past a mainland Chinese visitor sitting at Canton Road, a shopping hotspot for Chinese tourists, in Hong Kong March 13, 2015. Hong Kong retailers' sales in January were the lowest since 2003 and revenue growth this year will likely be the slowest in at least four years, hit by a drop in visitors from the mainland who have been put off in part by rising hostility among Hong Kongers. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors from Shenzhen, advised by a Hong Kong immigration officer, line up at Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint before entering Hong Kong August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 8月 31日 Friday
Mainland Chinese visitors from Shenzhen, advised by a Hong Kong immigration officer, line up at Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint before entering Hong Kong August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors rest outside a shop at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Mainland Chinese visitors rest outside a shop at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Protesters hold Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 3月 16日 Sunday
Protesters hold Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 2月 3日 Friday
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2011年 2月 7日 Monday
A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 8月 31日 Friday
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors look at the foggy skyline of Hong Kong island from the Peak in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Mainland Chinese visitors look at the foggy skyline of Hong Kong island from the Peak in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
