From China, without love

Visiting mainland Chinese families rest under an advertisement board at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 23, 2015. While daytrippers from just outside Hong Kong continue to buy daily essentials there, Chinese travelers with cash to burn are homing in on places like South Korea and Japan. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Chinese visitors lured by the weaker yen and easier visa rules nearly tripled in February to a monthly record: With one in four tourists in Japan, Chinese became the biggest visitor group in a country with which relations have often been fraught. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

