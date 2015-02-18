エディション:
Frozen falls

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in Western New York from midnight Wednesday to Friday. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

