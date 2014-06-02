Funeral for a house
Local resident Anita Whitley, 61, holds a program and flower at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia more
Seth Bruggeman and daughter June, 3, arrive at a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," a tribute formore
Pastor Harry Moore of Mount Olive Baptist Church leads "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2more
Kari Abraham, 3, her mother, Kiana, and father, Dennis, along with neighborhood residents, community leaders, more
A floral centrepiece is arranged on the roof of a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Pmore
An excavator commences the demolition of a dilapidated row house during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philamore
A man watches as an excavator demolishes a dilapidated row house following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Phmore
The Mount Olive Baptist Church choir sing hymns during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2more
Carl Myles and daughter Asiyaa, 4, watch a street procession during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelpmore
Annie Hunt (2nd L) attends "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees are offered flowers upon arrival at "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUmore
Debris falls past the numbered front of 3711 Mellon Street as demolition commences during "Funeral for a Home,more
Demolition continues following "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makelmore
A dump truck empties the first load of demolished remains of a dilapidated row house at a junkyard after "Funemore
The Unique Miracle Band performs during "Funeral for a Home," in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Audrey Davis-Crocker, 91, who has lived across the street since 1948, looks on during "Funeral for a Home," inmore
次のスライドショー
Trash becomes fashion
The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
Most powerful women
The most powerful women in the world right now.
その他のスライドショー
Elections in South Korea
A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.