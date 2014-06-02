Funeral for a house

Seth Bruggeman and daughter June, 3, arrive at a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," a tribute formore

Seth Bruggeman and daughter June, 3, arrive at a dilapidated row house for "Funeral for a Home," a tribute for the house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbours, in Mantua, Philadelphia May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close