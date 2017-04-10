Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriagmore
Police officers line the street as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminstermore
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer killed in the Westminster attack, into Southwarkmore
A police officer reacts outside Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Peter Nicmore
A man lays a single red rose in Westminster in front of the police helmet of PC Keith Palmer ahead of his funemore
A police officer holds an order of service as he waits with colleagues for the coffin of PC Keith Palmer to bemore
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer into Southwark Cathedral for his funeral. REUTERS/Frank Augstmore
A man holds a sign near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laimore
Police officers react as the hearse carrying the coffin of PC Keith Palmer leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercmore
A couple watch as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminster to his funeral amore
Police officers line the street as the coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported from the Palace of Westminstermore
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is driven away after his funeral in Southwark Cathedral. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer reacts outside Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore
Police officers arrive near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The hearse carrying the coffin of PC Keith Palmer leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace ofmore
Cressida Dick (R), the new Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, arrives on her first day in the job, at Somore
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster. The flowers more
PC Keith Palmer's coffin is carried past a guard of honour as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster. REUTERSmore
The shroud covering the coffin containing the body of PC Keith Palmer is caught by a gust of wind as it is unlmore
