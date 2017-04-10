Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriagmore

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain. The flowers on top of the hearse spell out 'NO 1 DADDY'. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close