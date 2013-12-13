エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 12月 13日 23:50 JST

Fury over Bangladesh execution

<p>A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with polimore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

A man cries after Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists torched his vehicle during a clash with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
1 / 13
<p>Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists raise their sticks as they approach police during a clash in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
2 / 13
<p>Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Members of police fire rubber bullets during a clash with the activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
3 / 13
<p>A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during theimore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

A man walks past vehicles that were set on fire by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during their clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
4 / 13
<p>Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami partmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Street vendors use a hose to spray water on a vehicle that was torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
5 / 13
<p>People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaamore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

People rescue a man injured by the rubber bullets fired by police during clashes between Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists and police, in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
6 / 13
<p>A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists durinmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

A police vehicle goes past vehicles that were torched by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
7 / 13
<p>A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and more

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
8 / 13
<p>Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists imore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Police officers conduct a raid in an area after clashes with Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
9 / 13
<p>Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Banmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Youths attempt to control a fire by pouring colored water after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
10 / 13
<p>Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jmore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

Street vendors move their pushcart stalls away after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
11 / 13
<p>People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's executimore

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

People celebrate after hearing the news of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah's execution in Dhaka December 12, 2013.Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
12 / 13
<p>One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the more

2013年 12月 13日 Friday

One of a convoy of three ambulances leave the central jail in Dhaka December 12, 2013. It was believed the body of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami leader Abdul Quader Mollah left in one of the ambulances. Bangladesh executed Islamist opposition leader Abdul Quader Mollah on Thursday for war crimes he committed in 1971, in a move likely to spark more violent protests less than a month before elections are due to be held. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

次のスライドショー

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual

Our strangest photos of the past year.

2013年 12月 13日
Kim Jong Un's uncle

Kim Jong Un's uncle

North Korea says Jang Song Thaek has been executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason.

2013年 12月 13日
Mandela lies in state

Mandela lies in state

Thousands line up to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body is lying in state in Pretoria.

2013年 12月 13日
Religious violence in CAR

Religious violence in CAR

Religious leaders seek reconciliation between Muslims and Christians during violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to...

2013年 12月 13日

その他のスライドショー

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング