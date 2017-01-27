Gambia celebrates arrival of new president

Gambian President Adama Barrow reacts to the crowd of supporters as he arrives at Banjul International Airport. Clad in a long white African tunic, Barrow smiled as he stepped out of a small plane and walked down a red carpet to greet hundreds of diplomats and officials lined up to greet him. Immediately afterwards, fighter jets from the West African ECOWAS regional force passed overhead. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

