Game 7 of the World Series
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of themore
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA Tmore
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is carried off the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credmore
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Kmore
Chicago Cubs players Jake Arrieta and Jason Heyward celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indiamore
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY more
Recording artist Eddie Vedder celebrates on home plate after the Chicago Cubs win. Mandatory Credit: Charles Lmore
Movie actor Bill Murray celebrates after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Damore
Fans of Chicago Cubs gathered to watch the game at Kelly's bar celebrate their World Series victory in Manhattmore
Fans of the Cleveland Indians sit dejected after the loss outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Mandatory Creditmore
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates with the MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: David J. Phillip/Pool Phmore
Fans of the Chicago Cubs celebrate the victory outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilmore
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilmore
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (left) and shortstop Addison Russell (right) celebrate after defeating more
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the 10th inning. Mandatory Creditmore
Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAYmore
Fans of the Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans of Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward steals second base as the throw gets away from Cleveland Indians secomore
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor forces out Chicago Cubs pinch runner Chris Coghlan in the 9th innmore
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mamore
Cleveland Indians players including Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by center fielder Rajai Davis more
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAmore
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in themore
Cleveland Cavaliers players including Lebron James in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fourthmore
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAYmore
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter more
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross (nmore
Movie and television actor Charlie Sheen in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler in the firmore
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligmore
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after bothmore
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez reacts with player Kyle Schwarber after hitting a solo home run in themore
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor John Cusack, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enters Progressive Field before Game 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletomore
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scorinmore
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch past Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in tmore
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the fifth inning. Mandatory more
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber is tagged out by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor while trying more
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gimore
Chicago Cubs fan Farooq Khan holds up a sign before game seven. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
