エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 11月 3日 15:10 JST

Game 7 of the World Series

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of themore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 45
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA Tmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 45
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is carried off the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is carried off the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross is carried off the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 45
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Kmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 45
Chicago Cubs players Jake Arrieta and Jason Heyward celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players Jake Arrieta and Jason Heyward celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indiamore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs players Jake Arrieta and Jason Heyward celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 45
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 45
Recording artist Eddie Vedder celebrates on home plate after the Chicago Cubs win. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Recording artist Eddie Vedder celebrates on home plate after the Chicago Cubs win. Mandatory Credit: Charles Lmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Recording artist Eddie Vedder celebrates on home plate after the Chicago Cubs win. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 45
Movie actor Bill Murray celebrates after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Movie actor Bill Murray celebrates after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Damore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Movie actor Bill Murray celebrates after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 45
Fans of Chicago Cubs gathered to watch the game at Kelly's bar celebrate their World Series victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fans of Chicago Cubs gathered to watch the game at Kelly's bar celebrate their World Series victory in Manhattmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of Chicago Cubs gathered to watch the game at Kelly's bar celebrate their World Series victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 45
Fans of the Cleveland Indians sit dejected after the loss outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Cleveland Indians sit dejected after the loss outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of the Cleveland Indians sit dejected after the loss outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 45
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Mandatory Creditmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 45
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber celebrates in the clubhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 45
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates with the MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: David J. Phillip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates with the MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: David J. Phillip/Pool Phmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates with the MVP trophy. Mandatory Credit: David J. Phillip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 45
Fans of the Chicago Cubs celebrate the victory outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Chicago Cubs celebrate the victory outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of the Chicago Cubs celebrate the victory outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 45
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 45
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 45
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (left) and shortstop Addison Russell (right) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (left) and shortstop Addison Russell (right) celebrate after defeating more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (left) and shortstop Addison Russell (right) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 45
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the 10th inning. Mandatory Creditmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 45
Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAYmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians players react from the dugout in the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 45
Fans of the Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of the Cleveland Indians hold their hands in prayer outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 45
Fans of Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 45
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward steals second base as the throw gets away from Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward steals second base as the throw gets away from Cleveland Indians secomore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward steals second base as the throw gets away from Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 45
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor forces out Chicago Cubs pinch runner Chris Coghlan in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor forces out Chicago Cubs pinch runner Chris Coghlan in the 9th innmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor forces out Chicago Cubs pinch runner Chris Coghlan in the 9th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 45
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mamore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 45
Cleveland Indians players including Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by center fielder Rajai Davis (not pictured) in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians players including Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by center fielder Rajai Davis more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians players including Carlos Santana celebrate a two-run home run by center fielder Rajai Davis (not pictured) in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 45
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman reacts in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 45
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in themore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the 8th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 45
Cleveland Cavaliers players including Lebron James in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers players including Lebron James in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Cavaliers players including Lebron James in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 45
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fourth inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fourthmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the fourth inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 45
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAYmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 45
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana to reach second base safely in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana to reach second base safely in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
31 / 45
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross (not pictured) in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross (nmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross (not pictured) in the 6th inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
32 / 45
Movie and television actor Charlie Sheen in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Movie and television actor Charlie Sheen in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Movie and television actor Charlie Sheen in attendance. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
33 / 45
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler in the firmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
34 / 45
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli breaks his bat in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
35 / 45
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester (not pictured) in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after bothmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester (not pictured) in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
36 / 45
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez reacts with player Kyle Schwarber after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez reacts with player Kyle Schwarber after hitting a solo home run in themore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez reacts with player Kyle Schwarber after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
37 / 45
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react outside Progressive Field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
38 / 45
Actor John Cusack, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enters Progressive Field before Game 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actor John Cusack, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enters Progressive Field before Game 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletomore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Actor John Cusack, a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enters Progressive Field before Game 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
39 / 45
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scorinmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and designated hitter Carlos Santana celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
40 / 45
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch past Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch past Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in tmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch past Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester in the 5th inning. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
41 / 45
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the fifth inning. Mandatory more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the fifth inning. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
42 / 45
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber is tagged out by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor while trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber is tagged out by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor while trying more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber is tagged out by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor while trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
43 / 45
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gimore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run in the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
44 / 45
Chicago Cubs fan Farooq Khan holds up a sign before game seven. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs fan Farooq Khan holds up a sign before game seven. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 Thursday
Chicago Cubs fan Farooq Khan holds up a sign before game seven. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
45 / 45
もう一度見る
次を見る
Farewell to David Ortiz

Farewell to David Ortiz

次のスライドショー

Farewell to David Ortiz

Farewell to David Ortiz

Big Papi closes out a legendary career as one of baseball's most feared hitters.

2016年 10月 12日
Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans to the game at the dawn of the age of televised sport, died of...

2016年 09月 26日
Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Highs and lows from the Paralympic Summer Games in Rio.

2016年 09月 19日
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

2016年 09月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング