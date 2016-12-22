エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 12月 22日 10:35 JST

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher's aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher's aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Synmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher's aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "I came to this organization when I was young, when I was four years old. I came when I was young to the Right to Live Society. I used to read and spell with the teacher and I was able to understand all the letters so I would spell them, pronounce them and write each letter," she said, adding that one day she hopes to be in charge of a class of her own. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "Imore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students at the Right to Live Society. Al-Sharfa is a former pupil of the school. "I came to this organization when I was young, when I was four years old. I came when I was young to the Right to Live Society. I used to read and spell with the teacher and I was able to understand all the letters so I would spell them, pronounce them and write each letter," she said, adding that one day she hopes to be in charge of a class of her own. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa poses for a photograph. According to one of Al-Sharfa's colleagues, this is a first for the Gaza school which is making strides in challenging stereotypes. "Hiba has become the first Down syndrome teacher, at the 'Right to Live' Society, because she proved herself and challenged her disability, and this is how she became the first teacher with Down syndrome in all of the Strip," said special education teacher Nawal Ben Saeed. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa poses for a photograph. According to one of Al-Sharfa's colleagues, this is a first for the Gazmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa poses for a photograph. According to one of Al-Sharfa's colleagues, this is a first for the Gaza school which is making strides in challenging stereotypes. "Hiba has become the first Down syndrome teacher, at the 'Right to Live' Society, because she proved herself and challenged her disability, and this is how she became the first teacher with Down syndrome in all of the Strip," said special education teacher Nawal Ben Saeed. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa (back) plays with students. For the students here it isn't just about learning to read and write. Al-Sharfa also acts as a role model demonstrating that their disability shouldn't deter them from achieving their dreams. "I would like to become an assistant teacher like Hiba, who would assist, teach, and teach the student, to go to the classroom and let them (the student) read," said student Mahmoud Abu Swereh. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa (back) plays with students. For the students here it isn't just about learning to read and writmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa (back) plays with students. For the students here it isn't just about learning to read and write. Al-Sharfa also acts as a role model demonstrating that their disability shouldn't deter them from achieving their dreams. "I would like to become an assistant teacher like Hiba, who would assist, teach, and teach the student, to go to the classroom and let them (the student) read," said student Mahmoud Abu Swereh. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches students. The school specializes in teaching children with Down Syndrome and autism. There are more than 600 pupils who attend the school daily, as well another 150 who are supported in their learning at home. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches students. The school specializes in teaching children with Down Syndrommore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches students. The school specializes in teaching children with Down Syndrome and autism. There are more than 600 pupils who attend the school daily, as well another 150 who are supported in their learning at home. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students. The school's director of rehabilitation programmes, Nabeel Haneed, hopes to show that Al-Sharfa's role in the school will 'change the outlook of parents and society'. Right to Live is now training a small group of students with Down syndrome to follow in her classroom footsteps. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students. The school's director of rehabilitation programmes, Nabeel Haneed, hopes tmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa plays with students. The school's director of rehabilitation programmes, Nabeel Haneed, hopes to show that Al-Sharfa's role in the school will 'change the outlook of parents and society'. Right to Live is now training a small group of students with Down syndrome to follow in her classroom footsteps. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa gestures as she teaches. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 8
Hiba Al-Sharfa, gestures as she teaches students. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hiba Al-Sharfa, gestures as she teaches students. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa, gestures as she teaches students. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 8
もう一度見る
次を見る
City of ice

City of ice

次のスライドショー

City of ice

City of ice

A glittering city of ice and snow rises in northern China at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

2016年 12月 22日
The longest night

The longest night

Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

2016年 12月 22日
Standing with Aleppo

Standing with Aleppo

Demonstrations around the world to show solidarity with the besieged citizens of Aleppo.

2016年 12月 17日
World's most powerful people

World's most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people right now.

2016年 12月 16日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング