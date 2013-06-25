Gaza's summer camps
Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
