George Michael: 1963-2016
Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Lomore
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 20more
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 1more
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium Augustmore
Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square Nomore
George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010.more
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London Maymore
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Aumore
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heimore
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heimore
George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, nortmore
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Aumore
Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTmore
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friemore
French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental groupmore
Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in Lomore
