Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany's players celebrate at the end of the match as Chile players look dejected. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich celebrates. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Emre Can celebrate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez after the game. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's team celebrates. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko look on as Chile�s Cmore
Germany�s Julian Draxler celebrates with the trophy and teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi and Jonas Hector celebrate. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chile�s Arturo Vidal reacts. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Chile�s Claudio Bravo and Germany�s Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich in action with Chile�s Jean Beausejour. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez shoots as Germany�s Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes out to block. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Gonzalo Jara. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenmore
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel clash with Germany�s Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany�s Joshua Kimmich clashes with Chile�s Arturo Vidal as referee Milorad Mazic attempts to break it up. more
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Diaz react. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chile�s Arturo Vidal and Germany�s Joshua Kimmich are shown yellow cards by referee Milorad Mazic. REUTERS/Cmore
Germany�s Emre Can reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile�s Eduardo Vargas in action with Germany�s Shkodran Mustafi. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chile�s Gary Medel and Gonzalo Jara try to grab the ball from Germany�s Emre Can. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chile�s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany coach Joachim Low reacts. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
次のスライドショー
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
その他のスライドショー
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.