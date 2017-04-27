Germany's April snow
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERmore
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017.more
Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUmore
Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of more
A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTEmore
次のスライドショー
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern...
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.