Ghosts of Rio's Olympics
A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Less than six month aftmore
A lack of activity and upkeep is plaguing facilities including the site of swimming competitions, where cratermore
An aerial view shows the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Federal, state and local governments, along with private partners, paimore
A woman carries a baby in front of the Deodoro Sports Complex. The clapboard reads: " We are in recess for maimore
Children play soccer at the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schimit (L) of Brazil play against Philip Dalhausser and Nick Lucena of the U.S durinmore
A view of part of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view of the Arena Carioca, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view shows the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
