Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Less than six month after Rio de Janeiro hosted the first-ever Olympics in South America, game venues sit idle and already in disrepair, raising questions about a legacy that organizers promised would benefit the Brazilian city and its residents. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
A lack of activity and upkeep is plaguing facilities including the site of swimming competitions, where craters from disassembled pools collect stagnant water, and Rio's famed Maracana stadium, site of the opening and closing ceremonies. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
An aerial view shows the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Federal, state and local governments, along with private partners, paid more than 40 billion reais ($12.8 billion) to host the Olympics, about 7 billion of which was for game venues and related facilities. Now they are negotiating with each other and new partners to find ways to fulfill the expected Olympic legacy. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
A woman carries a baby in front of the Deodoro Sports Complex. The clapboard reads: " We are in recess for maintenance of the pool, we will return in January. Merry Christmas and Happy new year". Picture taken on February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Children play soccer at the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schimit (L) of Brazil play against Philip Dalhausser and Nick Lucena of the U.S during a beach volleyball friendly match. Before the games, organizers touted the venues as facilities that could easily be repurposed in sports-crazed Rio. But little more than one beach volleyball tournament has been played at any of the venues - and even that drew criticism because it involved throwing sand on the Olympic tennis court. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
A view of part of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
A view of the Arena Carioca, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
An aerial view shows the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
