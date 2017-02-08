エディション:
Giant sinkholes

A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 Wednesday
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
People look on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout
People stand next to a 24.9 metre (82 feet) diametre pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand next to a 24.9 metre (82 feet) diametre pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi province, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi province, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man looks into a sinkhole which appeared in his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks into a sinkhole which appeared in his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government/Handout

An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government/Handout
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province August 8, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province August 8, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
