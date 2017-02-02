エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 3日

Giant waves smash British commuter train

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日
スライドショーランキング