Giant waves smash British commuter train
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melvimore
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
