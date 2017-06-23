エディション:
Glastonbury Festival

Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller rests at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their children at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers gather by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller relaxes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller gestures at Worthy Farm in Somerset, upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller shades from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

