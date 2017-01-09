Golden Globes memorable moments
Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musimore
Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the show. Chris Haston/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/more
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sunny Pawar (L) and Dev Patel present. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Actor Casey Affleck arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical more
Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Dmore
Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliatmore
Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight". Paul Drinkwater/Coumore
Actress Isabelle Hubbert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for Best Actress in a Momore
Producer Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La more
Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for more
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a pre-show cocktail party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen during the show. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series more
Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Pictumore
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast and producers of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" including Courtney B. Vance (L), more
