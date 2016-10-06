Golden week for Chinese tourists
Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. Millions of Chimore
Visitors walk on a path at Wuyi mountain in Nanping, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese tourists embark a boat at a pier at Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmemore
A group of Chinese tourists take selfie next to the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERmore
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in cemore
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok jump as they pose for photographs at the Gyeongbokmore
People visit a tourism resort during the national golden week holiday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China. more
Chinese tourists visit in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Chinese and Malaysian tourists take photographs of the Sydney Opera House from a viewing area located on Sydnemore
A packed parking lot at the tourism resort of Shaolin Temple during China's national golden week holiday in Demore
Visitors walk on a bridge on West Lake during China's golden week holiday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Chinmore
A Chinese tourist holds a Hello Kitty rolling bag as he boards a bus in the Akihabara shopping district, in Tomore
A tourist walks inside the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Chinese tourists take a break at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists select rolling bags at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chinese tourists visit the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Visitors walk on a bridge over the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
