Good riddance to 2016
A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good more
A woman reacts after throwing papers into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant places computer parts onto the ground before smashing them with a hammer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant throws a message into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Participants wait in line with papers they will shred during "Good Riddance Day". REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A message related to President-elect Donald Trump is seen stuck on the side of a truck before being shredded. more
A participant smashes computer parts with a hammer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Messages expressing bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded. REUTERmore
A participant waits in line to shred papers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant throws a message into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
