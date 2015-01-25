Greece votes
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015.more
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party celebrate in Athens January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Supporters of the head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras celebrate on a street after their leadermore
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Atmore
Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts before a news conference following an updated exit poll imore
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant slogans and wave Greek national and other flags after winningmore
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll resmore
Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll resmore
Cameramen and photographers work under a pannel displaying exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUmore
The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters after winning the elections in Athmore
Supporters of Greece's New Democracy party react to exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Almore
A judicial representative empties a ballot box after the end of voting at a polling station in Athens January more
A woman leaves a booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in the northern port city of Thessalonikmore
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras raises his fist as he leaves a pollimore
Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras leaves a booth before casting his bamore
A Greek orthodox priest is seen inside a voting booth as he prepares to vote in Greece's parliamentary electiomore
A woman with a child casts her ballot at a polling station in an elementary school during Greece's parliamentamore
A woman walks past a graffiti that reads "Cut the debt, IMF go home" in Athens January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alkismore
