Habanos in Havana

A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them while they produce cigars, uses the microphone at the Corona tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar club in China, Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
