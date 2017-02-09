エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 9日 22:36 JST

Hair styling with fire

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 20
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 20
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 20
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abumore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 20
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 20
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire. more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 20
Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire. REUTERS/Ibrahmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 20
A spray can used by Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A spray can used by Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A spray can used by Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 20
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
9 / 20
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 20
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
11 / 20
An assistant to Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An assistant to Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
An assistant to Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
12 / 20
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 20
Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 20
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 20
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
16 / 20
Ramadan Odwan stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Ramadan Odwan stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Ramadan Odwan stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 20
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 20
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
19 / 20
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

次のスライドショー

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

A few holdouts remain in freezing temperatures at the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as the Army Corps of Engineers grants an easement for...

2017年 02月 9日
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly -- swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

2017年 02月 9日
The war in Yemen

The war in Yemen

A visual chronology of the nearly two-year-old civil war, marked by air strikes and famine, pitting the Iran-allied Houthi group against a Saudi-led Sunni Arab...

2017年 02月 9日
The trials of Alexei Navalny

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny says the Kremlin is sabotaging his presidential bid.

2017年 02月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング